Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,134,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

SHLS stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.