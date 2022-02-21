ICHI Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $16.63 or 0.00044155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $70.17 million and $373,699.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00044060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.02 or 0.06957161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,548.46 or 0.99667494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00048729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00051012 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,421 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.