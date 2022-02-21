Hive Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.90 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $356.63 million and approximately $19.90 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003687 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000246 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 399,227,980 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

