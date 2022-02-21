Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $142.33 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

