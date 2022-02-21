Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,402 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

