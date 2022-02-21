United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 15,535 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

