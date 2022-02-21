Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $197.13 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 423,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $459.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.56. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.