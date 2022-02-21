Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Target Price at $9.38

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.