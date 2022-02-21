Future (LON:FUTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 5,225 ($70.70) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FUTR. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.54) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.77) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Future currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($57.18).

Get Future alerts:

FUTR stock opened at GBX 2,548.20 ($34.48) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,324.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,498.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The firm has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 43.96. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($53.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Future’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($42.52) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($315,773.13).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.