SparksPay Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $16,259.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,058,597 coins and its circulating supply is 10,817,801 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

