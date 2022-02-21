GamerCoin Price Tops $0.0424 (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and $289,444.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00044235 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.28 or 0.06967950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,769.36 or 1.00514473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00048757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00051164 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 848,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,035,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

