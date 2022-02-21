AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives $9.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGFMF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

AGF Management stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

