Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

NYSE LHX opened at $217.62 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.60 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.07.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.