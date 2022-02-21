UBS Group AG Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $110,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $16,444,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $352,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,767,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW opened at $143.47 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.53 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.54.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.71.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.