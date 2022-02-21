Zacks: Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

A stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average is $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

