UBS Group AG Acquires 1,886,827 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,245,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,886,827 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $123,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,372,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,446 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,061 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 77.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,610,000 after buying an additional 1,416,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $5,486,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,304,792 shares of company stock worth $71,820,057. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.71 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

