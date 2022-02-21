United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $395.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,008.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

