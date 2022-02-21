Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $947,000 Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of TNL opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $68.26.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.