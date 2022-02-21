UBS Group AG Sells 1,900,282 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,866,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,900,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $100,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAA. Raymond James reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.