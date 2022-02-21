Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Receives $16.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.39.
UEHPY opened at $21.71 on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65.
About Ultra Electronics
