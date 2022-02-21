Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Receives $16.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

UEHPY opened at $21.71 on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.