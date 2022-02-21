BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BJRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.46.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 463,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 180,746 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

