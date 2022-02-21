Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price at $97.47

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFRM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. Affirm has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.