Helix Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Helix has traded up 142.6% against the US dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $94,081.91 and $12.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019331 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000986 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

