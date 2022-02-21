Wall Street Games Price Tops $0.0000 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00044235 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.28 or 0.06967950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,769.36 or 1.00514473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00048757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00051164 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

