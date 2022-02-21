1,516 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $203.58 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

