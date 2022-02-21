Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 84.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 81.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX stock opened at $65.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.