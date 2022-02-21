Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 104.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 386,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 36.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 169,984 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 398,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

AMEH opened at $54.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

