Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 6,983 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,403,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $62.51 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

