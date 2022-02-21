Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,463 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PROG were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 76,998 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 100,556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 30,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $56.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRG. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

