Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$127.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$140.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$144.02. The firm has a market cap of C$62.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$101.02 and a 52 week high of C$156.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.86.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

