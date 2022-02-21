Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Regional Management has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

RM stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $528.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.74.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,590,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Regional Management by 130.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Regional Management by 357.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

