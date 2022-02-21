Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1034 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of AVIFY opened at $7.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

