ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NOW opened at $556.01 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 487.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.
