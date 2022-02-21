United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $178.64 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.01 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

