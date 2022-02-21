United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,781,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 196,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000.

IBDP stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03.

