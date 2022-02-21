ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 1,918.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,236 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $52.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $88,816,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 710,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $42,414,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,915,166 shares of company stock worth $491,347,579. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.