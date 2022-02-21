Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 672.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Beyond Meat by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Beyond Meat by 130.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Beyond Meat by 55.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Beyond Meat by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 15.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.49. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

