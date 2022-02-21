Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Amundi acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at $62,849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hess by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,065,000 after buying an additional 538,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hess by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,143,000 after buying an additional 439,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Shares of HES stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

