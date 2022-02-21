2,333 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after buying an additional 145,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 487,999 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,254,000 after acquiring an additional 360,112 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $57.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

