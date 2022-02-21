Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,701,000 after buying an additional 579,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,347,000 after purchasing an additional 578,369 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,354,000 after purchasing an additional 415,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

