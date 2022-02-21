Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,274 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAR opened at $66.53 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

