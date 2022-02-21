Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 968 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,446,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Robert Half International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RHI opened at $120.38 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average is $109.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

