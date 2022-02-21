360,180 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 360,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,143,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.