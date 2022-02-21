Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 319.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,661 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,212,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cameco by 53.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 96,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $3,803,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.09 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.