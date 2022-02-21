Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 6,939 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $52.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.86. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

