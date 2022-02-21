Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,844 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 77,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,881,000 after purchasing an additional 240,963 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.