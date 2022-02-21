Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $174,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $176,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
ACAD opened at $25.86 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.61.
About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.