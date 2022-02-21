Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $174,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $176,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $25.86 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.61.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

