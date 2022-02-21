Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 895.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845,393 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $28,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 310.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 144.0% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,548 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $36.75 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

