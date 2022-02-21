Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,514 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $26,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 705.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LZB. StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602 over the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

