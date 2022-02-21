MML Investors Services LLC Buys 25,433 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

PHB stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.